Premier League talking points

1 MCGINN ON THE ASCENT

On current form, at a rough count, at least three Premier League teams from the established "top six" could benefit from the services of Aston Villa's John McGinn.

With the exception of Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, it is hard to find a midfielder in better form and he deserved to be on the winning side, even though Aston Villa were eventually pegged back by Burnley.

The Scotland international, who has three league goals in seven appearances, has an unorthodox running style, but seems to cover every blade of grass while offering a constant creative threat, and the list of admirers will surely be growing.

2 YARMOLENKO MAKES IMPACT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini stopped short of calling Andriy Yarmolenko a new signing, but there is no masking the impact the Ukraine winger has made since returning from almost a year out after rupturing his Achilles' tendon.

He provides West Ham with a welcome touch of class in the attacking third, where Pellegrini already has a wealth of options, from the fit-again Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson, Pablo Fornals and Jack Wilshere.

With three strikes in seven league games, evidence suggests Yarmolenko can propel the Hammers towards the top-seven spot they crave.

3 REDS TEST NEXT FOR FOXES

Well, there is no stopping Leicester. Presented with a tired and vulnerable opposition, they went clean through Newcastle and were not flattered by the five-goal margin of victory.

Up next on Saturday is Liverpool at Anfield, a game the Foxes drew last season and one former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers will savour.

Should he go on the front foot, he will want top scorer Jamie Vardy to hustle and hassle Virgil van Dijk, and for playmaker James Maddison to be fit.

THE GUARDIAN