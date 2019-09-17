Premier League talking points

1 LEAKY GUNNERS MUST TIGHTEN UP

There is a fine line between repeating an experiment until you reach perfection, and continuing it out of stubborn stupidity when the ingredients are clearly wrong.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos' blunder allowed Tom Cleverley to hand Watford a lifeline, and the error was compounded when David Luiz later gave away a penalty as Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip in the 2-2 draw.

The new rule that allows players to receive a goal kick inside the area does not mean it should be universally adopted - particularly if they are not up to the job, as was the case at Vicarage Road, with the Gunners' insistence on playing out from the back particularly calamitous.

2 REALITY BITES FOR WOLVES

The season began for Wolves with a lot of optimistic talk about whether they might be able to go one better than last season and break into the top six.

But five games in, Wolves are still without a league victory. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has denied the Europa League was an issue - they have had to play three qualifying rounds to get into the group stage - but a recurring pattern is emerging.

If nothing else, the fixture congestion has forced him to chop and change his team in a way that he did not have to last term, and that has affected the team's play, especially in the 5-2 loss to Chelsea.

3 EVERTON SHOULD START KEAN MORE

Dominic Calvert-Lewin can certainly do a job in the top flight, but if Everton want to move up the table, it might be time for manager Marco Silva to consider starting Moise Kean for a run of games.

The former is happy to chase and battle, but does not possess the requisite qualities of a lone striker, despite his goal in the 3-1 defeat by Bournemouth.

New signing Kean, on the other hand, came off the bench and made Everton look more dynamic in the final third, and while he will need time to settle, he could adapt far quicker by being on the pitch and learning about English football.

THE GUARDIAN