Premier League talking points

1 PUKKI ON FIRE

Of the three promoted clubs, Aston Villa were the big spenders, splashing over £100 million (S$168 million) in the transfer market.

But Norwich have started the brighter, despite spending just over £1 million, while trusting in the likes of 29-year-old Finn Teemu Pukki to make the step up.

Last season's top scorer in the Championship already has four in two games in the top flight after becoming the first Norwich player in 26 years to score a Premier League hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

2 YOUNG GUNNERS STEP UP

The inclusion of 19-year-olds Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson against Burnley was more evidence of Unai Emery's growing trust in his young Arsenal players. That may have something to do with the promotion of the Under-23 coach Freddie Ljungberg as the Spaniard's assistant in the summer. Willock was particularly impressive alongside Matteo Guendouzi in midfield as the Gunners won their second straight league game.

3 TOFFEES TOUGH TO CRACK

When Gabriel Jesus headed in Manchester City's second goal at Everton on Feb 6, it was the fifth time the hosts had conceded in five days.

They have not let in another goal at Goodison Park since then and only league champions City have kept more clean sheets this year.

The win over Watford came with their 10th clean sheet in 13 games. Marco Silva credits it to work ethic, starting with relentless pressing from the front. Jordan Pickford was calm and commanding in goal while central defenders Michael Keane and Yerry Mina excelled.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN