Premier League talking points

1. TIELEMANS IN HOT DEMAND

Leicester City fans are clamouring for the club to sign Youri Tielemans after the Belgian excelled in the 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The midfielder, who joined on loan from Monaco until the end of the season, has scored three goals and set up another four in his 11 Premier League appearances. The Foxes will have to break their transfer record to sign Tielemans, rated at £40 million (S$70 million), and they seem prepared to do so. The problem is, many other clubs have the same idea.

2. TEVEZ STILL ON WARNOCK'S MIND

It has been 12 years since Neil Warnock's former club Sheffield United were relegated after West Ham's win over Manchester United on the final day, courtesy of a goal from Carlos Tevez.

But the Blades were subsequently awarded £20 million (S$35 million) in damages when the Hammers were found to have broken third-party ownership rules in his transfer.

Recalling "it could be fate after what happened" with Tevez, Warnock feels if they can emerge with a victory in their penultimate game at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Cardiff City will travel to Old Trafford confident of an upset on the final day of the season.

3. SEAGULLS NEED NEW DIRECTION

Brighton will most probably limp over the line, but change may come regardless.

Chris Hughton's five-year tenure had been one of constant progress but this calendar year has been a painful reality check.

The Seagulls need to find new ways to hurt opponents because the methods which established them at this level have been found out.

THE GUARDIAN