Premier League talking points

1.WAN-BISSAKA TURNS HEADS

There is an argument that Raheem Sterling should win the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award, let the alone the Young Player of the Year prize he is also nominated for.

However, another player ought to have been on the six-man shortlist for the latter accolade - Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Assured, athletic and colossal in the challenge, the manner in which the full-back tormented - and nullified - Sead Kolasinac during an impressive win at Arsenal on Sunday has been a familiar sight in the Premier League. He should at least have been in the conversation, with the list of his admirers growing by the week.

2.DEULOFEU MAY TROUBLE CITY

If any player can stop Manchester City's march towards an unprecedented domestic treble, then Watford's Gerard Deulofeu lies in wait in the FA Cup final.

His two goals against Huddersfield - the first an impudent finish - at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday confirmed a player brimming with confidence.

Pep Guardiola's team remain susceptible to a player with pace, speed of thought and unpredictability, and the Spain winger is at last living up to the expectations of his days at Barcelona's La Masia academy, and playing the best football of his three spells in the English top flight.

3.VARDY GOING STRONG AT 32

The February arrival of Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium appears to have given Jamie Vardy a new lease of life, with the striker having scored six times in his seven games in charge.

His equaliser against West Ham showed that despite turning 32 in January, the former England international has lost none of his pace off the mark and could still be around for a few seasons yet.

If Leicester are to stand any chance of snatching seventh spot, they will need Vardy to be at his very best given their three remaining games are against top-six sides in Arsenal, City and Chelsea.

