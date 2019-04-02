Premier League talking points

1 FULL-STRENGTH CITY

Manchester City did not have to extend themselves in the 2-0 win over Fulham and it pleased manager Pep Guardiola that Kevin de Bruyne (strolled through his first start since March 2.

De Bruyne's season has been disrupted by injuries but his return from a hamstring problem has come at a good time for Guardiola, who also had the vital Fernandinho available for the first time since February.

City's squad are looking strong for their quadruple hunt.

2 NOT LONG LEFT FOR SARRI

Chelsea managers have endured spells of dissent from those in the stands, and on the pitch, open revolt and dreadful results.

But no head coach has endured as prolonged a mutiny as Maurizio Sarri. His team may have won 2-1 at Cardiff to avoid a fifth defeat in six away games, but there were few signs of progress.

Had they lost this match, Sarri's position would surely have been untenable. As it is, he limps into tomorrow's meeting with Brighton. It is hard to see a second term of the Sarri project.

3 HUDDERSFIELD PLAN INQUEST

Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert admits a detailed inquest is needed after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace confirmed their record-equalling relegation.

The Terriers are one of two Premier League teams, along with Derby in 2008, to lose their top-flight status in March, picking up just 14 points from 32 games.

Siewert, who took the Huddersfield job in January, conceded his side will need root-and-branch reforms after their two-year stay in the Premier League. THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

2 1 3