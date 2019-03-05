Premier League talking points

1 JAHANBAKHSH GETS USEFUL

It has not been easy for Alireza Jahanbakhsh to adapt to the Premier League during his first year in England, but the Iran winger showed he can be a threat in Brighton's vital 1-0 win against Huddersfield.

While the 25-year-old has struggled since his £17 million (S$30.4 million) move from AZ Alkmaar last summer, he will feel he played well enough to keep Jose Izquierdo on the bench when Chris Hughton's men visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Seagulls boss is certainly hopeful he can play a part in easing their relegation fears, claiming that "with Alireza in the team, we can get more goals".

2 BATSHUAYI, ZAHA REVIVED

Crystal Palace are the latest beneficiaries of Chelsea's buy-to-let scheme after Michy Batshuayi scored his second goal in three matches in the 3-1 win at Burnley on Saturday, having been redirected from Valencia.

Palace struggled for goals for the first half of the season, with Roy Hodgson unable to call upon a serviceable striker, but the Belgium international has added a cutting edge and thrust to help Palace pull away from the bottom three.

His arrival has coincided with the revival of Wilfried Zaha, who has been accorded more freedom and scored a superb goal at Turf Moor.

3 JIMENEZ AN ALL-ROUNDER

Quite how influential and impressive Raul Jimenez has been in his debut season in the English top flight seems to have gone a little unnoticed outside Wolverhampton.

That might be good news for Nuno Espirito Santo as Wolves can trigger a £30 million option to sign the forward permanently from Benfica this summer, providing all parties agree to the switch.

That fee for the Mexico striker, who has scored 11 goals and set up six more in the league, increasingly looks a snip as he can seemingly do it all - play the role of a battering ram, link play, pick out others and, most importantly, score.

THE GUARDIAN