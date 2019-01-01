Premier League talking points

1 LOCADIA FINDS HIS FOOTING

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger used to say that an overseas recruit arriving in the Premier League needed 12 months to get up to speed and that adage still holds true today.

Jurgen Locadia joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven last January and until Boxing Day, he had not scored in 10 months.

But having netted against Arsenal and Everton in successive league games, and looking perfectly at home, it is a reminder that the speed at which players are judged nowadays can be highly counterproductive.

2 PALACE LOOKING FOR GOALS

Crystal Palace's shortcomings have been obvious all season, with their pursuit of Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke an acknowledgement reinforcements are required given they have failed to score in seven of 10 home league games this season.

The Daily Mail has claimed the 21-year-old has undergone a medical check, with his loan move set to be rubber-stamped. His arrival in the transfer window cannot come soon enough.

Wilfried Zaha, far from a natural striker, is cutting an increasingly frustrated figure up front and needs support, having scored only three league goals this term.

3 HART OUT, HEATON IN?

It would be unfair to blame Joe Hart for Burnley's stuttering form this season, as Tom Heaton's return was not the only factor in securing a clean sheet and home win against West Ham.

But the goalkeeping switch was evidently popular with the Turf Moor faithful, who ended up chanting Heaton's name.

It might be Hart's turn now for a spell on the sidelines, with the Clarets mired in a relegation dogfight.

THE GUARDIAN