Premier League talking points

1 FULHAM NEED FRESH BLOOD

Claudio Ranieri said after their 2-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday that it was too soon to talk about the January transfer window, before admitting his Fulham squad required refreshing.

Something needs to be done about a defence that collapsed for the away side's two goals, but Ranieri also needs far better from the players he inherited from the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic.

Jean Michael Seri had the highest billing of Fulham's hefty summer spree but was a lost soul in their midfield, with his substitution leading to ironic cheers.

2 TOOTHLESS TERRIERS

The loss of Aaron Mooy to a knee injury expected to keep him out until February is a serious blow to Huddersfield.

They did not particularly miss the Australia midfielder during Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Newcastle. Juninho Bacuna, on his first league start, did well alongside Philip Billing and Jonathan Hogg, but the team looked blunt up front.

None of the attacking players David Wagner signed in the summer - Ramadan Sobhi, Isaac Mbenza and Adama Diakhaby - have made an impact, while their existing strikers, Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie, are not clinical enough.

3 HUNGRY YOUNG HORNETS

While Watford's key performers in their 3-2 win against Cardiff were Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Vicarage Road is bedding in an even younger generation.

Adalberto Penaranda, Ben Wilmot and Domingos Quina are Under-21 talents knocking on the door of the first team. Midfielder Quina has impressed after starting the last two league games. The 19-year-old Portuguese also became the club's youngest scorer with a superb strike on Saturday.

