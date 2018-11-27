Premier League talking points

1 MADDISON SORRY FOR DIVE

As Leicester's James Maddison headed for the tunnel after 28 minutes, sent off after two moments of madness, the 22-year-old midfielder bowed his head in shame after committing one of the most inexcusable crimes in football - diving.

But a little credit has to go to him for not going into hiding. He came out on his Instagram page to confront the deserved criticism after his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday. His naivety took Leicester's red-card tally to four this season, twice as many as any other side and Foxes manager Claude Puel admitted his players had to "manage better our attitude and our games".

2 SESSEGNON EARNS PRAISE

The respect between Claudio Ranieri and Ryan Sessegnon was mutual after Fulham kick-started their campaign with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Southampton.

Fulham have been vulnerable all season and Ranieri's main focus is on tightening the league's worst defence.

The Italian is less concerned about his attack and praised Sessegnon for a vibrant display after seeing the 18-year-old winger create goals for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Schurrle, calling him "one of the best young players I've met".

3 CARDIFF NEED ATTACKERS

Cardiff made Everton work surprisingly hard for their 1-0 win at Goodison Park, though Neil Warnock accepts he is going to have to spend money in the January transfer window to give the club any chance of survival.

He has been forced to field right-back Callum Paterson up front due to the lack of forward options and the Cardiff manager revealed his plans "to go shopping to give us a fighting chance".

The Bluebirds manager is targeting "two or three new players" in a bid to escape the drop.

THE GUARDIAN