Premier League talking points

1 LIVERPOOL MUST SEE OFF RIVALS

Unbeaten after 11 league games, Liverpool picked up what normally would have been a valuable point from a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday.

But this is no ordinary season with three unbeaten teams leading the way. Wins for City and Chelsea on Sunday saw Liverpool slip to third. All six of the Reds' dropped points so far have come in draws against top-six sides. With little margin for error, wins are a must from even the toughest tests to keep pace with leaders City.

2 GAME OF TWO HALVES FOR UNITED

Who are the real Manchester United? The nervous first-half version at Bournemouth or the more assured team that came back to win after the break?

Jose Mourinho's team once again needed to dig deep after falling behind on Saturday - the third time in four Premier League matches.

And while they have now taken 10 points from the past 12 available in the Premier League, the manager must sort out the conundrum.

3 GRAY BOOKING 'CONTROVERSY' OVERBLOWN

The outcry about referee Lee Probert's decision to book Demarai Gray, who had removed his shirt to reveal another garment paying tribute to late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after scoring Leicester's winner, seemed a bit much.

Probert was doing his job and his body language upon seeing Gray's actions - wincing and then showing the yellow in as low key a manner as possible - should assure anyone that he was acting against his own instincts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN