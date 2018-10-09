Premier League talking points

1

WOLVES PACK A PUNCH

Wolves are purring in the league and continuity is a big part of that, with the same XI starting all eight matches since their return to the Premier League.

There is continuity from last season too. Despite the £60 million (S$108.6 million) spent this summer by their owner, Fosun International, seven of the starters were part of the Championship-winning team.

There is also Matt Doherty, who scored the winner at Crystal Palace on Sunday and has spoken of his "massive pride" at remaining part of the Molineux revolution, having played for Wolves the last time they were in the top flight in the 2011-12 season.

2

TOFFEES GET THEIR MONEY'S WORTH

Everton's two most expensive signings, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£45 million last summer) and Richarlison (£40 million this summer), have thrived this season and scored the goals that secured a 2-1 victory at Leicester on Saturday.

But Bernard, who was signed on a free transfer in the summer, was the most exciting performer on his first league start.

With that attacking trio, each deployed in the positions where they can do most damage, Everton have an attack that should trouble any team.

3

STIFFER PENALTIES FOR SIMULATION

Diving cases are not always clear-cut but, sometimes, footballers just cheat and that was what Huddersfield's Laurent Depoitre did at Turf Moor on Saturday, throwing himself to the ground in the box without a hint of contact with his side a goal down.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could not hide his disgust after the game, suggesting the only way to stop such offences is to impose far stiffer sanctions than the yellow card the striker received.

A red card would certainly have made it harder for Huddersfield to come away with a draw courtesy of Christopher Schindler's 66th-minute header.

THE GUARDIAN