Premier League talking points

1 HART TURNS TABLES ON CARDIFF

Cardiff's fans enjoyed mocking Joe Hart by singing "England's No. 4", but it was the Burnley goalkeeper who ended up having the last laugh as the Clarets ground out a 2-1 Premier League win in Wales on Sunday.

As well as coming off his line impressively and dominating his penalty area to deal with the Bluebirds' aerial bombardment, he made a couple of excellent saves.

Hart's problems in recent years are well documented, but the 31-year-old is showing signs that his confidence is returning, even allowing himself a smile in the face of those taunts.

2 SIGURDSSON MORE CONSISTENT

Gylfi Sigurdsson departed to a standing ovation against Fulham on Saturday as the Goodison Park faithful saluted a decisive contribution - he grabbed a brace - from the club's record signing at £45 million (S$80.4 million).

There have not been enough of them since arriving from Swansea last season but, having finally been given a consistent run in the No. 10 role by Marco Silva, the Iceland midfielder now has four goals in eight games.

The onus is now on the 29-year-old to dictate matches on a consistent basis after Everton's second league win of the season.

3 TERRIERS IN BIG TROUBLE

The omens are not looking good for Huddersfield, still without a league win this term and with only a single clean sheet to their name.

If it was something of a surprise that three teams turned out worse than the Terriers last season, the bottom-placed club may struggle to find the same sort of safety net this time.

While David Wagner claimed he was "completely fine with his team's performances" after the 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday, his positive outlook is ringing hollow, with the Terriers yet to score in front of their home fans.

4 WOLVES WING-BACKS SHOW BITE

At the end of their team's 2-0 victory over Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers' fans chanted: "Nuno's the Special One."

Nuno Espirito Santo's team are in a better league position than Manchester United and the Portuguese coach could also offer his beleaguered compatriot Jose Mourinho advice on how best to deploy a system with wing-backs.

Matt Doherty and Jonathan Otto have performed the roles excellently this campaign and underlined that on Saturday by combining for Wolves' second goal.

