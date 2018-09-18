Premier League talking points

1 FRASER MAKES MOCKERY OF FOXES' BIG GUYS

One of football's simplest joys is the little guy making undignified fools of men twice his size. Bournemouth's 1.63m winger Ryan Fraser's majestic display on Saturday was a custard pie in the faces of Leicester's strapping duo Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire, who spent the afternoon running through the gamut of defensive clumsiness.

Morgan was handed a red card for a pair of lumbering lunges, and while he could claim both bookings were harsh, his dismissal added to the suspicion that he is on borrowed time, especially with Jonny Evans waiting in the wings.

2 DIGNE MUST PROVE HE IS WORTH THE MONEY

In some respects, Lucas Digne had a very good game against West Ham on Sunday. He had four shots, made four key passes, and won two aerial duels - more than any other Everton player.

But the £18 million (S$32 million) left-back was often caught out of position as his forward runs left him vulnerable to Andriy Yarmolenko's pace. It was no coincidence that two of West Ham's three goals came down his flank.

3 DYCHE HAS SERIOUS PROBLEMS AT BURNLEY

Sean Dyche had exuded calm after the defeat by Manchester United, but there was a shift in the Burnley manager's tone after their latest setback against Wolves on Sunday.

Reeling from a fourth successive league defeat, in a season that has seen Burnley's European adventure come to a premature end, he has his work cut out to turn things around, not least because the malaise is more deep-rooted than some might think - the Clarets have won only five of their last 26 Premier League games.

