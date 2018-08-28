Premier League talking points

1 ANDERSON A RAY OF LIGHT

After spending the best part of £100 million (S$175 million) on new players in the summer, three defeats from their first three matches were not what co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan had envisaged for West Ham.

Manuel Pellegrini's side find themselves bottom of the pile and still looking for a first point under their new manager, but there are grounds for optimism in the form of Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian, who has taken up the No. 10 role behind Marko Arnautovic, is capable of being a matchwinner on his day and Pellegrini will be hopeful his forwards can make the most of his creativity sooner rather than later.

2 BURNLEY SUFFER TRAVEL SICKNESS

Qualifying for European football was a huge achievement for the club and manager, but it now threatens to endanger Burnley's Premier League status.

Their small squad have been overstretched by five Europa League matches so far and the Clarets now have to get their priorities in order.

Losing 4-2 at Fulham on Sunday made it a single point from three Premier League fixtures that Sean Dyche's team might have expected to win last season, when they spent most of the season consolidating seventh place.

3 LITTLE CHANGE AT SOUTHAMPTON

Things were supposed to be different, but a return of one point from a possible nine feels eerily reminiscent of Southampton's struggles last season.

Despite strengthening the squad this summer, the Saints still appear a little fragile in both boxes - Danny Ings has added a spark but Shane Long has scored just once since January.

And manager Mark Hughes has yet to establish a winning formula nor does he appear to know his strongest XI, with a number of players including Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse and captain Steven Davis, pushed towards the periphery.

THE GUARDIAN