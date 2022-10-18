Premier League talking points

1 ARSENAL DIG DEEP TO STAY TOP OF LEAGUE

Arsenal's trip to Leeds United was a litmus test for their title credentials in hostile territory, which Mikel Arteta's side passed with a performance underlined by grit in a nervy 1-0 victory.

The Arsenal of old have often capitulated in the face of relentless waves of attacks - the kind Leeds mustered at Elland Road.

But a young Arsenal side withstood pressure for 96 minutes and, with a little help from the VAR (video assistant referee), ensured the club made their best start to a top-flight season with nine wins from 10 to stay four points above second-placed Manchester City.

"We showed a lot of resilience and willingness to win, especially going back to Norway on a Thursday night (in the Europa League) and then coming here," said Arteta. "That is how you have to win football matches."

2 SPURS HAVE DEPTH TO STAY IN THE RACE

Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday kept them comfortably third in the Premier League and offered more evidence that they have the depth to stay there.

They have 23 points from their opening 10 games - the club's best start to a top-flight campaign since 1963 - without hitting the heights in terms of performances.

Having match-turning quality on the bench is the key and on Saturday the introduction of midfielder Yves Bissouma early in the second half helped Spurs find the key to break down Everton.

Manager Antonio Conte knows he now has multiple options in key positions.

3 LEICESTER RELIANT ON MADDISON

It was evident in Leicester City's home goal-less draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday just how reliant they are on James Maddison.

With England manager Gareth Southgate looking on, the midfielder ran the show with some neat touches and was a genuine threat in the box.

But a late yellow card means he will be suspended for Thursday's home game against Leeds.

Foxes fans may have expected the side to pull away from the relegation zone by now, but there are no signs their troubles are over and the absence of Maddison will be felt against Leeds.

