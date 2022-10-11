Premier League talking points

1 PRESSURE MOUNTS ON RODGERS

When Leicester City scored early and led at Bournemouth for nearly 70 minutes, things started to look up for them but in three chaotic minutes, they showed why losing points from a winning position has become a habit they cannot seem to shake off.

The Foxes have only four points from nine games and the 2-1 loss - a fifth consecutive away defeat - even prompted some of the travelling supporters to chant in favour of firing manager Brendan Rodgers.

The only positive for Leicester was Patson Daka scoring his third goal in four games to prove he can step up to replace the ageing Jamie Vardy, who has yet to open his account this season despite playing nearly 200 more minutes than the Zambia striker.

2 NEWCASTLE ON THE UP

A year and a day after the club was taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium while languishing in 19th spot in the English Premier League, Newcastle United moved into the top six - just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (on 16 points) - with a 5-1 win over Brentford, and there is more to come.

Their attack looked sharp as they made the most of their chances and there was a bright spot for manager Eddie Howe when Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton both came off the bench.

With record signing Alexander Isak set to return soon after picking up a knock while on international duty, Newcastle may just be in the top six to stay.

3 BRIGHTON'S MWEPU, 24, ENDS CAREER

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of just 24 after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, his English Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Seagulls added the medical condition, which can worsen over time, would put him at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing competitive football".

Mwepu, who last played for Brighton in their 5-2 league win over Leicester City in September, fell ill during a flight to join up with Zambia that same month. He tweeted he was retiring with "sadness" and that "some dreams come to an end" but vowed to remain in football in some capacity.

AFP, REUTERS