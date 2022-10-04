Premier League talking points

1 HUGE GULF BETWEEN MANCHESTER CLUBS

Despite Manchester United's recent progress, their rivals Manchester City operate in a different realm, and put them to the sword with a 6-3 Premier League victory at the Etihad on Sunday, thanks to hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

The margin of victory does not tell the true tale of the gulf between City and United and just how big a job manager Erik ten Hag has got to get his new side back fighting for titles. It could have been a bigger win for City, had they not taken their foot off the pedal in the second half after going 4-0 up.

2 REDS PLAGUED BY SLOW STARTS

There have been some thrilling late victories in the Premier League and Champions League already this term at Anfield but Saturday proved a step too far, as Liverpool gave Brighton & Hove Albion a two-goal headstart in their 3-3 home draw.

That is now nine times in their last 11 league games the Reds have conceded first, something that has played a huge part in their lowly position of ninth in the standings, having taken just 10 points from seven matches this season.

3 STATEMENT WIN FOR IN-FORM ARSENAL

Table-topping Arsenal's flying start to the season was accompanied by an asterisk, as they had not yet beaten any of the so-called "Big Six".

But that can now be removed after a 3-1 home win over a Tottenham Hotspur side who were previously unbeaten in the league. Admittedly, Spurs gave Arsenal a helping hand with a calamitous second-half display but the hosts were the better side in all departments and could probably be considered serious title contenders this season.

4 NEW CHELSEA BOSS, SAME OLD ISSUES

Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter enjoyed a winning start in his first Premier League game in charge of the Blues. But the problems that beset his predecessor Thomas Tuchel were evident in their last-gasp 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace.

They created few clear-cut chances and allowed Palace to take the lead with their first proper attack of the game, assisted by errors at the back.

Potter's results tally of a 1-1 Champions League draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg and a narrow win on Saturday at Palace show just how much work he still has to do.

