Premier League talking points

1 CONTE THINKING BIG AT TOTTENHAM

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes the fact he could leave Son Heung-min on the bench until the 59th minute of their 6-2 win against Leicester City shows his squad are closer to winning silverware.

Son, the joint-top scorer in the English Premier League last season, was left out of the starting XI after failing to score in his first eight games this season. He grabbed a 14-minute hat-trick after coming on.

"I want to bring this team to think with a superior level, not to stay in the middle," Conte said. "Not to think I will stay at Tottenham because I will play every game."

2 GERRARD EMBRACES WINNING UGLY

Aston Villa secured their second win of the season in an utterly forgettable 1-0 triumph over Southampton, but manager Steven Gerrard was making no apologies for winning ugly.

"We've played better and lost - sometimes in football you've got to do the ugly work," Gerrard said, promising that the "pretty stuff" would come.

3 MAJOR TESTS AHEAD FOR GUNNERS

Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brentford was another confident display from the early-season league leaders.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said the Gunners showed they have to be considered title contenders but it might be worth waiting another month before making such predictions.

The Gunners host Spurs in their first game after the international break and follow that up eight days later with the visit of last season's runners-up Liverpool.

REUTERS