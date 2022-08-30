Premier League talking points

1 BRIGHTON ENJOYING PURPLE PATCH

Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 to make it 10 points from a possible 12 in a brilliant start to the campaign and their defensive discipline has been the envy of some of their more illustrious rivals in the competition.

Graham Potter's side, who are emerging as early contenders for a top-six push, currently boast the best defensive record in the top division, having conceded just once - an own goal by Alexis Mac Allister in their impressive opening 2-1 win over Manchester United.

In Pascal Gross, they also have an experienced figure at the other end of the pitch and the German midfielder scored his third goal of the season to secure the win over Leeds and extend his team's unbeaten run in the top flight to a club-record nine games.

2 GERRARD MUST STEM VILLA'S DECLINE

Aston Villa have won just once in their last eight Premier League games and Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by West Ham provoked boos around Villa Park as the slump continued.

Villa's biggest problem is a lack of creativity - they have scored only three times in four games despite having playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who went off injured against the Hammers, in their ranks - and have also gone nine league games without a clean sheet.

Steven Gerrard's honeymoon period is over and with Arsenal and Manchester City up next, the omens are not good for Villa to move up the table any time soon and ease the pressure on the former Liverpool great after three losses in their first four games.

3 FIRMINO UNDERLINES VALUE AT ANFIELD

Roberto Firmino has often been overshadowed at Liverpool by Mohamed Salah and their former forward Sadio Mane but on Saturday, he showed just how valuable he is after helping to kick-start his side's season with a vintage showing in a record-equalling 9-0 rout of Bournemouth.

The tireless Brazilian, starting in place of the suspended Darwin Nunez, was unstoppable in the first half, creating three assists and then scoring himself - all inside the opening 31 minutes at Anfield.

He scored again in the second half as he showed just why manager Jurgen Klopp holds him in such high esteem and called him this team's "heart and soul" last month.

