Premier League talking points

1 LEEDS IMPROVING IN POST-BIELSA ERA

As Leeds hovered above the relegation zone during the first few months of Jesse Marsch's tenure last season, his popular predecessor's name was never far from fans' minds.

But fast forward a few months and Marcelo Bielsa has been quickly forgotten as the American coach continues to improve Leeds, with his side putting Chelsea to the sword with a rampant display during Sunday's 3-0 win.

The hosts never stopped running, putting pressure on Thomas Tuchel's side every time they got on the ball, and after making it seven points from a possible nine at the start of the season, Marsch hailed the "good sign" that his players were "starting to understand their roles".

2 BRIGHTON DARK HORSES FOR TOP SIX?

So well-structured are Brighton & Hove Albion under Graham Potter that they have shrugged off the summer departures of key players Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham with barely a stutter.

Their intelligent and composed football proved too much for West Ham on Sunday. That 2-0 win gave the Seagulls seven points from a possible nine to start the season.

Some astute summer signings have given the squad more depth and after coming ninth under Potter last season, their best top-flight finish, they should not be overlooked as potential challengers for a top-six finish this term.

3 MITROVIC'S PATIENCE PAYS OFF FOR FULHAM

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic showed that persistence pays after scoring a superb 90th-minute winner in their 3-2 victory over Brentford, having failed to find the net with his previous four shots on target in the London derby.

While some may focus on his profligacy and the impact it may have in big games, the Serbian international has racked up three goals in three games so far to equal his tally from his last season in the top flight - three goals in 27 appearances in 2020-21.

