Premier League talking points

1 VILLA HAVE WORK TO DO

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was left frustrated by their poor performance at newly promoted Bournemouth after the visitors dominated possession but lacked quality in the final third, suffering a 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

His expensively assembled team - the club's owners have spent over £150 million (S$250.4 million) across the past three transfer windows - looked sluggish throughout, registering only two shots on target from their total of 15.

Starting forwards Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho failed to make an impact, leading Gerrard to express concern that "the inventive spark was miles off".

2 BRENTFORD STILL COMEBACK KINGS

Only Liverpool (20) earned more points than Brentford (15) from losing positions last season as the Bees had a happy knack of turning games on their head.

They did it again on Sunday as they rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Leicester City, the first time the Foxes have given up a two-goal home advantage in the Premier League since 2003.

If Brentford can make a better start to games - Thomas Frank's side gave up the first goal on 25 occasions last season - they can look beyond just escaping relegation and aim for a mid-table finish.

3 MITROVIC LOOKS A MERCURIAL TALENT

The last time Aleksandar Mitrovic played in the Premier League, he scored just three goals in 27 games in the 2020-21 season.

The burly Serbia striker, who will lead the line for his country at the Qatar World Cup in November, has the reputation of being too good for the Championship - he nabbed a record-breaking 43 goals for Fulham last season - but not having enough in his locker to be a regular scorer in the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old bullied Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who is widely considered to be the best defender in the top flight, en route to his double at Craven Cottage on Saturday. If he can maintain that level of form, Mitrovic will be a menace this season.

REUTERS