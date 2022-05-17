Premier League talking points

1 EVERTON ASSISTING IN POLICE PROBE

Everton are helping police identify fans accused of racially abusing the families of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and defender Rico Henry during Sunday's Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Henry, who scored the winner as Brentford edged past nine-man Everton 3-2, tweeted that his mother was targeted by some home supporters in the stands, while Toney also complained of similar taunts.

Both players, who are black and English, vowed they would not rest until justice was served and Merseyside police said football banning orders and a criminal record awaited offenders.

2 RELEGATION FIGHT GOES TO THE WIRE

Burnley must take something from their final two games, away to Aston Villa on Thursday and at home to Newcastle three days later, if they are to extend their six-season stay in the top flight.

Leeds' injury-time leveller for a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion means the relegation fight will go to the final day, no matter what Burnley do in midweek at Villa Park.

The Clarets are on 34 points, while Everton are two points above them. Both clubs have two fixtures remaining - the Toffees take on Crystal Palace at home on Thursday before finishing their campaign at Champions League-chasing Arsenal - whereas Leeds have just one more game to play against Brentford away.

3 EUROPEAN PLACES TO BE SETTLED

The top-seven clubs in the table will all play in Europe next season but which competition they will be entering can only be confirmed on the final weekend of the season.

Manchester City and Liverpool have already booked their Champions League spots and Chelsea are also almost there, leaving Arsenal and Tottenham to fight it out for the final place. Either the Gunners or Spurs will miss out on the top four, but the consolation will be a Europa League place.

Manchester United need at least a draw in the final game at Crystal Palace to confirm their berth in Europe's second-tier competition. Should Ralf Rangnick's men lose and West Ham win at Brighton, then the Hammers will pip the Red Devils, who will then drop to the Europa Conference League next term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS