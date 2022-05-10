Premier League talking points

1 CITY CLOSE IN ON HAALAND

According to reports by The Athletic and Sky Sports yesterday, Manchester City are closing in on Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norway international, who has 85 goals in 88 matches since joining in January 2020, has a €75 million (S$110 million) release clause which City intend to trigger this summer.

2 NKETIAH ASSUMES LEAD ROLE

Eddie Nketiah has become the unlikely key man in Arsenal's top-four battle after scoring a brace in Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds, which doubled his goal tally in the league this term.

Having been a peripheral figure, the 22-year-old was expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. But he has been given an extended run as the Gunners aim to finish in the top four for the first time since 2015-16.

3 EVERTON INCHING TOWARDS SAFETY

Everton climbed into 16th spot, one point clear of the drop zone, after Sunday's 2-1 away win over Leicester City.

With a game in hand over both Leeds (18th) and Burnley (17th), the Toffees will be confident of extending that cushion with a trip to relegated Watford tomorrow before they face Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

