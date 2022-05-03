Premier League talking points

1 BURNLEY'S DISMISSAL OF DYCHE VINDICATED

Burnley's decision to sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche last month with eight games of the Premier League season remaining had raised eyebrows in many quarters.

But the move appears vindicated after the 16th-placed club's third straight win - a 2-1 victory over Watford on Saturday which all but relegated their opponents - gave them real hope of surviving the drop.

2 EVERTON HAVE ABILITY BUT NOT CONSISTENCY

Everton might be in the relegation zone but, as Frank Lampard's men showed in their 1-0 home win over Chelsea on Sunday, they have the ability to beat top sides.

Injuries, poor form and the pre-season appointment of former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez had contributed to their slip to 18th place.

But, as the Toffees showed in their 1-0 wins over the Blues and Manchester United, they can match anybody if they are focused.

3 SEAGULLS SET FOR HIGHEST FINISH

With three games left, Brighton and Hove Albion are now up to ninth place with 44 points - their highest total in the Premier League - after a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Their previous best came in the 2019-20 season when they racked up 41 points to finish 15th. After four seasons in the top tier and fighting against relegation, they are set for their first top-10 finish.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS