Premier League talking points

1 TEN HAG MUST FOCUS ON UNITED'S BACKLINE

Manchester United benched the out-of-form Harry Maguire at Arsenal after a difficult week for the centre-back due to a bomb threat at his home, but their defensive woes continued in the 3-1 defeat.

The returning Raphael Varane was rusty while fullbacks Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles struggled throughout the game, leaving Victor Lindelof as the best player in a poor back four. United have shipped seven goals in their last two matches, making it clear that incoming manager Erik ten Hag must build from the back to take the team forward.

2 GIVE HOWE CREDIT FOR RESURGENCE

Newcastle did not win a game until December but have now claimed 10 victories in their last 14 league games as manager Eddie Howe's revolution at St James' Park gathers pace.

Saturday's 3-0 win over Norwich City took them into the top half of the table. It is true that they spent a lot of money in January to improve the squad but knitting together this team packed with potential is Howe, with his tactical acumen and man-management skills.

3 TUCHEL WON'T FAULT JORGINHO'S MISS

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was a relieved man after Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham, but things could have been very different if they had dropped points after Jorginho's penalty miss from a staggered run-up and hop.

The technique has attracted its share of critics but Tuchel said he would not call for change. "It's his style, he's right to stick to it," he said.

