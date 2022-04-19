Premier League talking points

1 ARSENAL LOSE MORE GROUND IN TOP-4 TILT

A victory for Arsenal against Southampton would have moved them level on points with rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but they fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's Stadium and allowed Manchester United back into the race for the final Champions League spot.

Arteta's side have slipped to sixth after losing three straight games, scoring only once. They had lost only two of their previous 13.

Arsenal still have a game in hand over Spurs but with tough ties against Chelsea, United and West Ham United coming up next, Saturday's defeat will go down as a missed opportunity.

2 TIME RUNNING OUT FOR WATFORD

Relegation-threatened Watford were seconds away from sealing a point against Brentford, only to crash to their 10th straight league defeat at home thanks to Pontus Jansson's 95th-minute strike.

The late goal was especially hard on Watford, who went close to scoring their own winner through Joshua King and then Imran Louza seconds before Brentford struck.

The 2-1 loss means Roy Hodgson's 19th-placed side - who are six points adrift of safety - are running out of time to avoid the drop, with little to suggest that they have the quality to return immediately.

3 BURNLEY'S POPE SHOWS HIS QUALITY

Burnley were left to rue a missed penalty by Maxwel Cornet in Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Ham, but the manager-less side had Nick Pope to thank for ensuring a point in caretaker Mike Jackson's first game following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

The goalkeeper produced two excellent second-half saves to deny Michail Antonio after leaping to keep out Issa Diop's low header, ensuring top-flight teams will be out for his signature even if his current side avoids relegation.

Pope, who has eight England caps, has been attracting the interest of promotion-chasing Fulham.

REUTERS