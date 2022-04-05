Premier League talking points

1 PHILLIPS' RETURN IS A WELCOME SIGHT

The sight of Kalvin Phillips making his return off the bench for Leeds in their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday must have pleased both manager Jesse Marsch and England boss Gareth Southgate.

The 26-year-old has been missing with injury since the beginning of December and, in that time, Leeds have suffered without his stability in midfield.

Marsch will hope Phillips gets back up to speed soon, as Southgate keeps tabs on him ahead of the year-end World Cup.

2 MIDFIELD MAESTRO

ERIKSEN A CLASS ACT Brentford, who had not won in eight games before Christian Eriksen's full debut for the club, have since won all three games in which the Denmark midfielder, who had not played since suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020, started and are now 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Eriksen scored his first goal since returning to the EPL against Chelsea over the weekend, leading Brentford boss Thomas Frank to hail his compatriot as "a top player and an unbelievable character".

3 LAMPARD URGES TOFFEES TO SHOW QUALITY

Everton manager Frank Lampard has insisted his side still have the quality to remain in the Premier League but after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them three points above the relegation zone, he said they must now start to show it.

Everton, who last went down in 1950-51, are 17th in the league on 25 points after 28 matches and travel to 19th-placed Burnley tomorrow in a game that will have enormous implications for the relegation dogfight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS