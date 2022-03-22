Premier League talking points

1 LATE GOALS FUELLING MARSCH'S LEEDS

Another game, another late winner for Leeds United as they boosted their hopes of survival with a 3-2 away win at eight-place Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

After defeats in his first two matches, Jesse Marsch has overseen two late wins in a row that have put his new side seven points clear of 18th-place Watford in the final relegation spot.

Like the 2-1 win over Norwich City which came via 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt's 94th-minute winner, it took late heroics to secure all three points against Wolves, this time courtesy of Luke Ayling in the 91st minute.

"In the euphoria after the game I gave them tomorrow off and about 10 minutes later I was like, 'Why did I do that?'," joked Marsch.

2 PARTEY KEY TO ARSENAL REVIVAL

Arsenal have improved markedly just at the right time, with their 1-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa putting them four points clear of Manchester United in sixth and three ahead of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the final Champions League spot.

One of the main reasons for their recent revival has been the return to full fitness of Thomas Partey, who controlled proceedings in the Midlands from central midfield, giving Arsenal a calming influence.

Said manager Mikel Arteta: "To have him playing three games in six days, at his top level, makes a huge difference for us."

3 BRENTFORD NEED MORE TONEY GOALS

Brentford saw their two-game winning run come to an end after a 2-1 reverse at Leicester City on Sunday.

Striker Ivan Toney, seventh in the EPL scoring charts with 11 goals, bagged all their five goals in the wins over Norwich and Burnley and the Bees, eight points above the drop zone, need him to keep buzzing in their tough final eight games to stay up.

They face Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and relegation rivals Watford in their next five fixtures.

