Premier League talking points

1 NORMAL SERVICE RESUMES

Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen started his first competitive game since suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020 as he helped his side to a vital 3-1 win at Norwich City.

Afterwards, the Denmark international, who played the full 90 minutes, said it was not "a new chapter" but rather it was more of his "life continuing".

After nearly nine months out, Eriksen's second appearance in a Bees shirt won praise from his manager and compatriot Thomas Frank who claimed there was "more to come from him".

Eriksen would indeed have to be at his creative best if Brentford are to ensure Premier League survival, as the Bees hover six points clear of 18th-place Burnley, who have two games in hand.

2 MARSCH FINDS POSITIVES IN LOSS

This was not the managerial debut Jesse Marsch envisioned as Leeds United slumped to their fifth defeat in a row, losing 1-0 to Leicester City, and are now just two points above the relegation zone.

But after being derided in some quarters as Ted Lasso, in reference to the hapless American appointed as manager of a fictional English team in Apple TV's hit comedy show, Marsch hopes he can start to change perceptions.

Just the second American to take charge of a top-flight club after Bob Bradley's brief spell at Swansea in 2016, Marsch is aware American coaches are not well regarded, especially in England, but he said he was pleased some of his ideas had transmitted to the players after just four days of training.

3 NEWCASTLE ON A ROLL

After spending months in the relegation zone, an eight-match unbeaten run has lifted spirits at St James' Park, where Newcastle have now won three in a row, including the 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. The Magpies are up to 14th, their highest position this season, and seven points above Burnley.

Manager Eddie Howe hailed his players, saying he had seen "some growth in the team" since making five signings in the January transfer window.

However, he warned that Newcastle were not out of the woods yet as "we don't have a game at home now for a few weeks".

His side will not host a league game again until April 8, when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS