Premier League talking points

1 SANCHO COMING GOOD AT RIGHT TIME

Jadon Sancho struggled to hold down a first-team spot after joining Manchester United but, after a stellar performance in his side's 4-2 win at Leeds United on Sunday, he is starting to show his worth.

Sancho registered his first Premier League assists since joining from Borussia Dortmund last July, setting up Bruno Fernandes for his side's second at Elland Road, before laying on the perfect pass to Fred for the crucial third.

The 21-year-old England international has been involved in four goals - two goals and two assists - in his last five games for United in all competitions, twice as many as in his first 23 appearances for the club.

2 DIAZ ADDS TO REDS' ATTACKING ARSENAL

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was hardly short of offensive options before the club signed winger Luis Diaz, 25, from Porto last month, but the Colombian could play a key role in the Premier League title race.

Diaz opened his Reds account with a deftly taken goal to finish off Norwich City on Saturday and appears to have immediately struck a chord with the Anfield fans.

While he has the ability to carry the ball at pace on the left, he also knows how to finish and offers the prodigious work rate that Klopp demands from front to back.

With Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota sidelined by injuries, Diaz's arrival looks timely for Liverpool.

3 AFTER BREAK, SAME ISSUES FOR BLUES

Chelsea had hoped a month-long break from the Premier League, which included their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi, would draw a line under their winter slump.

But the Blues still looked bereft of ideas, even as they came away from Crystal Palace on Saturday with a 1-0 win. The creativity of the injured pair Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi was missed.

But with Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic again underperforming, manager Thomas Tuchel may need to shake things up before the Champions League last-16, first-leg visit of Lille today and the League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

