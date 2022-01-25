Premier League talking points

1 EVERTON'S SLENDER MARGIN FOR ERROR

A change of management did not result in a change of fortunes for the Toffees as caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson's side were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on Saturday.

Everton's cushion over the bottom three is down to four points and momentum is against them after Norwich City moved out of the drop zone for the first time this season.

Newcastle United, in 18th place, have already spent close to £40 million (S$72.8 million) this month and are expected to strengthen further - a luxury Everton cannot afford due to financial fair play.

2 WOLVES KEEP UP PUSH FOR EUROPE

Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after a 2-1 victory at Brentford on Saturday.

Wolves, who finished 13th last season, have started a calendar year with three consecutive league victories for the first time since 1994.

The Midlands club are looking strong in their pursuit of European qualification, sitting eighth in the table after 21 matches, with midfielder Joao Moutinho admitting that target was now "not far away".

3 IN-DEMAND RICE SPARKS TRANSFER TALK

With West Ham United's top-four challenge perhaps fading, fans will be nervous about the prospects of Declan Rice remaining at the club next season.

The England international was the best midfielder on the pitch on Saturday despite the Hammers losing 1-0 to Manchester United and has long been linked with a big-money move to Chelsea, having once been part of their academy.

Rice, who has reportedly been valued at £100 million, excelled at Old Trafford. He later fanned speculation of a move to United after admitting the Theatre of Dreams was one of his "favourite places to play".

