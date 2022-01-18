Premier League talking points

1 NEWCASTLE'S DISMAL DEFENCE

The opening of the transfer window has made little discernible difference to Newcastle United, who continue to find new ways to throw away leads against even the most modest opposition.

It felt almost inevitable that Claudio Ranieri's Watford would somehow fashion an equaliser in the 1-1 draw against the Magpies, who have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the league (43) this season.

Purchases such as the £25 million outlay (S$46 million) on Chris Wood may eventually contribute to Newcastle scoring goals, but it is their leaky defence that keeps costing them, and time is running out for Eddie Howe to plug those gaps.

2 BENITEZ'S LAST STAND

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri's unpopular decision to appoint a former Liverpool manager in Rafael Benitez seemed doomed to failure from the beginning.

The Spaniard lasted just seven months into a three-year contract and becomes the sixth manager to leave the club in the past six years.

Former Toffees boss and current Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, the first manager Moshiri fired in 2016, is the reported front runner but former Everton star Wayne Rooney, now in charge of second-tier Derby County, has also been linked.

3 WOLVES MAINTAIN GOOD FORM

Wolverhampton Wanderers sealed their third win in four league games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Southampton at Molineux on Saturday.

After losing their opening three league matches, Bruno Lage's team have bounced back with improved results and sit eighth in the table.

Wolves have picked up 31 points from 20 games this season, marking their best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1979-80, when they finished sixth.

