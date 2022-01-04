Premier League talking points

1 BREAK DOES LEEDS WORLD OF GOOD

Injuries have plagued Leeds' season so far, with the number of key players missing for long periods meaning they have struggled to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Before Burnley visited on Sunday, the hosts had not played since Dec 18 due to Covid-related postponements and that additional break allowed them to get some players fit, giving them a different look at Elland Road.

After Leeds won 3-1 - their first victory in five games - Stuart Dallas, one of their goalscorers, called the result, which moved them eight points clear of the drop zone, "massive".

2 SPURS MUST STRENGTHEN

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the league under Antonio Conte after his eighth game in charge following a last-gasp 1-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

However, if they are to finish in the top four, they need more creativity and the demanding coach, having evaluated his squad in the past two months, is already looking towards this month's transfer window to improve his options.

3 BENITEZ SEEKS RESPONSE

Pressure is mounting on Everton manager Rafael Benitez after his team suffered their eighth league defeat in 12 matches, losing 3-2 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Toffees looked rusty on their return after a 17-day absence as a result of Covid-related postponements, conceding twice in the first half.

Everton are 15th in the table on 19 points after 18 matches - the fewest they have had at this stage since the 2005-06 season.

REUTERS