Premier League talking points

1 POSTPONED GAMES RISE TO 15

Arsenal's home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, initially scheduled for today, has become the 15th top-flight match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks.

The visitors, whose Boxing Day game with Watford was also called off, were deemed not to have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

The fourth-placed Gunners moved to within six points of Chelsea in third after thumping bottom side Norwich City 5-0 on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka (two), Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe getting on the scoresheet.

2 HAMMERS' TOP-FOUR HOPES FADING FAST

West Ham United's challenge for a top-four spot seems to be fading after the Hammers dropped to sixth following their 3-2 home defeat by Southampton.

David Moyes' team were third at the start of last month but have secured only one win in their last seven league games, leading the manager to label Sunday's performance as "really poor" and admitting he would have "changed four or five (players) at half-time" if possible.

Injuries to first-choice defenders Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell have weakened West Ham's backline and they struggled to create real chances against the 14th-placed Saints.

3 RAMPANT CITY CANNOT EASE OFF

The gap between leaders Manchester City and closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea now stands at six points but despite securing their ninth successive league victory, manager Pep Guardiola was unhappy his side gave Leicester hope of a comeback during their 6-3 win.

The hosts raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes at the Etihad, only for the Foxes to fight back with three goals before City added two more down the other end to get over the line on Sunday.

Guardiola fired a warning to his players, saying "football is very unpredictable" and that they could not afford to let complacency creep into their game if the team are to win their fourth league title in five seasons.

