Premier League talking points

1. RANGNICK HAS WORK TO DO

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick can take some positives from their 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League under his tenure, but a six-point haul from the two games flattered their performances.

United showed signs of defensive improvement after the German took charge, albeit against modest opposition, with his all-out pressing tactics consolidating a shaky rearguard which leaked goals under his predecessors.

However, United looked bereft of a cutting edge up front in both games and Rangnick will be aware that moving up a level will not be an easy task.

2. STERLING JOINS 100 CLUB

Raheem Sterling is not always the first name on the Manchester City team sheet, but he made the most of his chance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday to join an elite group of EPL players.

The England international's 66th-minute penalty was his 100th strike in the EPL and was enough to earn his side a sixth successive league win.

City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Sterling and his willingness to step forward and take the penalty, given he had missed his last three. His strike helped a below-par City beat a determined Wolves side 1-0 and maintain their top spot in the standings.

