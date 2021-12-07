Premier League talking points

1. BRANDS SACKED BY EVERTON

Everton fired director of football Marcel Brands on Sunday but the club's hierarchy offered under-fire manager Rafael Benitez their "full support".

The Toffees, on a dismal run of just two points from a possible 24 before yesterday's home game against Arsenal, called time on Brands' 31/2-year stint at Goodison Park.

In response to the anger building up among Everton fans, the club added that a strategic review would be conducted to ascertain long-term plans.

2. VILLA'S REVIVAL CONTINUES

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard recorded his third win in four league games as the hosts beat Leicester 2-1 on Sunday.

Afterwards, the Liverpool great revealed that his efforts to fire up his side at half-time by giving the players "home truths" paid off.

Next up for Gerrard is a return to Anfield on Saturday, but it will not be a sentimental journey for the former Reds captain, who revealed that his intention to "go there and win".

3. TOUGH RUN AHEAD FOR NEWCASTLE

Newcastle became the last top-flight team this season to record a league victory on Saturday, at the 15th time of asking.

The celebrations were understandable at the final whistle, but the Magpies need more wins soon and the fixture list in the build-up to Christmas is far from festive. They travel to Leicester and Liverpool and then host Manchester City and Manchester United.

REUTERS