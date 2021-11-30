Premier League talking points

1. EVERTON NEARING CRISIS MODE

Rafael Benitez's Everton go into tomorrow's Merseyside derby against Liverpool with a growing sense of unease around Goodison Park following a 1-0 loss - their sixth defeat in the league already this term - at promoted side Brentford on Sunday.

They were woeful against a team who had not kept a clean sheet at home since the opening day of the season and the Toffees have now taken two points from the last 21 available.

2. HOWE'S KEY NEWCASTLE TESTS

This week looks to be crucial to Newcastle's survival in the Premier League. The 20th-place Magpies are still the only top-flight team this season without a win after 13 games.

However, they have vital home matches against Norwich and Burnley - the two clubs directly above them - over the coming week. With Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United after that, new boss Eddie Howe's target must be no less than six points.

3. LIVERPOOL'S SLICK ATTACK

The Reds have scored two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions - becoming only the second English top-flight club to achieve this feat after Sunderland in 1927.

Led by the quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, they have plundered a league-leading 39 goals in 13 games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS