Premier League talking points

1. SACKINGS MEAN NO JOB IS SAFE

The Christmas lights are not even up yet but already five Premier League clubs have parted ways with their managers this season and others might be looking over their shoulders.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke had just celebrated his side's first league win of the season when the axe fell, ending his 41/2-year stint. Less than 24 hours later, Aston Villa's Dean Smith was sacked - with the club on a five-match losing run in the league - and the five managers jettisoned is already two more than last season.

2. BREAK IS BAD TIMING FOR CONTE

A goal-less draw is nothing to shout about but Tottenham looked more defensively secure against Everton and new manager Antonio Conte was happy enough with his backline.

The Italian, who last week replaced the fired Nuno Espirito Santo, praised his side's desire and spirit but the lack of creativity and spark in attack was clearly evident, as his side failed to manage a single shot on target. It will be frustrating for Conte that most of his players will be on international duty for the next 10 days, denying him the chance to get his methods across as quickly as possible.

3. FOXES' DEFENCE NEEDS PLUGGING

Leicester's 1-1 draw at Leeds meant they did not concede at least two goals in a match for only the second time in their last seven league games, but manager Brendan Rodgers will be aware that had more to do with the hosts' finishing.

For all their flair going forward, the Foxes, who are in the bottom half of the table, seem to be a bit too vulnerable at the back, with pressure set to build with each dropped point.

REUTERS