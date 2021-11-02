Premier League talking points

1. HAMMERING ON THE DOOR OF TOP FOUR

West Ham underlined their Premier League top-four credentials with a 4-1 win against 10-man Aston Villa on Sunday as they extended their impressive run.

Goals from Ben Johnson, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen continued the Hammers' best start to a top-flight campaign - they have collected 20 points from their opening 10 fixtures - extending their unbeaten away league run to eight games.

The victory also lifted them to level on points with third-placed Manchester City, behind in fourth only on goal difference and manager David Moyes later said he was determined people no longer think of West Ham as "a flaky inconsistent team".

2. MAGPIES IN RELEGATION BATTLE

Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones believes the club are locked in a relegation battle and has called on the team's new owners to bring in a permanent manager who can breathe life into their listless campaign.

Along with bottom side Norwich, the 19th-placed Magpies, on four points, are the only two teams yet to win in the league this season and they are six points from safety. While the Saudi Arabia owners cannot invest in the team until the January transfer window opens, Jones feels Newcastle first need direction that a permanent manager can provide.

3. CORNET PROVING TO BE A SPARK

Burnley have a limited transfer kitty so it was a test of faith when they splashed out £15 million (S$27.6 million) - a joint-record club fee - to land Maxwel Cornet in the summer from Lyon.

The 18th-placed Clarets are in the relegation zone but moved three points clear of Newcastle (four) after securing their first league win of the season by beating promoted Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Ivory Coast winger Cornet was the architect of the victory with his fourth goal in five appearances, leading manager Sean Dyche to hail his ability "to give us something different".

