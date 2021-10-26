Premier League talking points

1. WOLVES' RISING STAR HWANG TURNS HEADS

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is not only the best Asian footballer in the world but also the most recognisable, with few plying their trade at the top level.

But this season, Hwang Hee-chan has quietly gone about his business, joining his fellow South Korean on four strikes, the joint-fifth highest in the league.

The forward, who moved on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer, helped Wolves secure a point at Leeds on Saturday in his fourth straight top-flight start.

2. MAGPIES GET A POINT UNDER INTERIM BOSS

Newcastle are still searching for their first league victory this season and remain second from bottom on four points from nine games but interim manager Graeme Jones said he was happy with their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The former assistant of Steve Bruce will also be in charge for their next league match against Chelsea as the club search for a new manager.

Reports in Italy suggest former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is in pole position to succeed Bruce, who left the Magpies last week.

3. RANIERI HAPPY WITH WATFORD REACTION

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri took heart in how his team bounced back from a 5-0 hammering by Liverpool to beat Everton 5-2 in a"crazy game" on Saturday.

The Hornets came from behind twice and scored four goals in 13 frantic minutes to claim their first victory at Goodison Park and the Italian's first with the team since he took over earlier this month.

Joshua King, who spent the second half of last season at Everton without scoring, was released by the Toffees in the summer and Ranieri also questioned that decision after the Norwegian grabbed a treble against his former club.

