Premier League talking points

1. SALAH STAKES CLAIM TO BE WORLD'S BEST

Roberto Firmino may have bagged a hat-trick, but it was Mohamed Salah's name that was on everyone's lips after Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Watford that featured another wonder goal from the Egyptian.

His second-half strike - manoeuvring himself into a sliver of space before sending a defender the wrong way and firing the ball into the net - stunned fans and left manager Jurgen Klopp to declare him as the best player on the planet at the moment.

2. TUCHEL RINGS THE CHANGES AGAIN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was forced into another change of his backline against Brentford on Saturday, but the way his players held out against a late bombardment by the hosts underscored why they are seen as serious title contenders.

With Antonio Rudiger injured and Thiago Silva back from Brazil duty too late to play, Tuchel gave Malang Sarr his league debut alongside Trevoh Chalobah, who was making only his fourth start, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen. All three helped the leaders hold on for a 1-0 win.

3. CANARIES CONTINUE TO FALTER IN ATTACK

Norwich kept a second successive clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Brighton and, though manager Daniel Farke looked at it as a sign of improvement, his bottom team have scored only twice this season.

Teemu Pukki netted eight in the opening eight games in their last Premier League campaign in 2019-20, but the Finn - their sole goal scorer - has been unable to replicate that form. With attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell injured, Farke's side are struggling in the final third.

REUTERS