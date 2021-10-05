Premier League talking points

1. RANIERI BACK IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL

Former Chelsea and Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, 69, arrived at Watford's training ground after agreeing to become the club's new manager, multiple British media reports said yesterday.

The Italian, who left Serie A club Sampdoria at the end of last season, will replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard became the first managerial casualty of the season when he was fired on Sunday.

The Hornets are 15th in the table with seven points from seven matches, four points above the relegation zone, and next face second-placed Liverpool at home on Oct 16.

2. UNITED'S ATTACK YET TO CATCH FIRE

Manchester United have such an embarrassment of riches in attack that they felt able to start against Everton with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho on the bench.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came within inches of losing a second consecutive top-flight match when the video assistant referee ruled that Yerry Mina's close-range finish was offside.

United are still in touch at the top of the table but their next four league games will be a major test. They play Leicester, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City and continued missteps up front could prove to be costly.

3. LEICESTER'S FORM CAUSE FOR CONCERN

FA Cup holders Leicester have been the closest challengers to breaking the hold of City, Liverpool, Chelsea and United for a top-four finish in each of the past two seasons.

In both campaigns the Foxes relied on a flying start to give themselves a chance before fading away in the second half of the season as the demands on their more limited resources showed.

But there has been no such spring in the step of Brendan Rodgers' men so far, winning just two of their first seven league games.

REUTERS