Premier League talking points

1. MEDICAL MIRACLE JIMENEZ SAVOURS GOAL

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez said it felt "fantastic" to score his first Premier League goal in almost a year after recovering from a career-threatening head injury.

The Mexico international, 30, scored a fine solo goal to give Wolves a 1-0 win at Southampton on Sunday, 11 months after he suffered a broken skull against Arsenal.

2. VERSATILE SILVA

'ONE OF THE BEST' Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva's performance in their 1-0 Premier League win at Chelsea, after he impressed in a deeper-lying central midfield role.

The Portugal international normally plays in an advanced position but filled in alongside Rodri due to injuries. He has been linked with a move away due to the fierce competition for places at City but Guardiola said he would loathe to lose "one of the best players in the world".

3. KANE BECOMING A PROBLEM FOR SPURS?

When Harry Kane poked a glorious chance wide of the post in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday, it just about summed up his afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Denied a big-money move in the summer, the England skipper and Spurs talisman has yet to score in the league this season and his display against Arsenal was a far cry from the sort of performances the club's fans are used to.

Some Spurs fans vented their anger at Kane at fulltime, and while he was far from the only player to underperform, his mood looks that of a player who would rather be elsewhere.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS