Premier League talking points

1 STERLING FAILS STRIKER AUDITION

Manchester City's inability to sign a No. 9 ahead of the new season has not been an issue in recent weeks as the goals flowed, but Saturday's goal-less draw against Southampton showed not all of the club's forwards can fulfil a central striking role.

Pep Guardiola's men had scored 16 goals in their previous three home games in all competitions but, against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side at the Etihad, the English champions mustered just one shot on target in 90 minutes.

Raheem Sterling, one of England's standout performers at Euro 2020, got his chance to shine as a No. 9 but offered very little threat, with his manager unable to guarantee he will start City's next game after his ineffectual display.

2 LIVERPOOL STILL THE REAL DEAL

Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed a storming end to last season as they clinched a Champions League spot, even in the absence of talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk, who suffered an early season-ending injury.

But they appear even better now with the Dutchman looking like he had never been away and fellow centre-backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also fit again.

The Reds have conceded just once in their opening five Premier League matches - in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea - while winning their other four games with an aggregate score of 11-0.

3 SANCHO SEEKS A ROLE AT UNITED

For a few short weeks, Jadon Sancho was the eye-catching summer signing at Manchester United, finally through the door at Old Trafford after a protracted transfer saga that spanned two summers. Then came Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star has hit the ground running, scoring four times in three games since his return to the club while Sancho has yet to register even an assist.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has argued the former Borussia Dortmund forward is still learning the game, but the 21-year-old has not yet completed a single match in any competition for United and his impact has been minimal despite arriving for £73 million (S$135 million).

