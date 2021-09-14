Premier League talking points

1 CHELSEA DEBUTANT SAUL FEELING THE BLUES

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had said loan signing Saul Niguez had the perfect profile to slot into their midfield, but he had a debut to forget after a poor performance in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa saw him hooked off at half-time for Jorginho.

The Spaniard was well off the pace in a match where striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice on his second debut at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea moved into second place.

The 26-year-old from Atletico Madrid was dispossessed thrice in 45 minutes, and struggled with the intensity of the game.

"You could see he isn't fully adapted, it's completely my responsibility," the German said.

2 NO EXIT PLAN YET FOR MAN CITY'S SILVA

When Manchester City signed a top-quality attacking midfielder in the shape of Jack Grealish for a British record of £100 million (S$185.6 million) in the close-season, it appeared Bernardo Silva's days at the club were numbered.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move by the British media, with competition for places so tough given Grealish was added to a long list of attackers.

But the determined Portuguese has worked hard and made himself a key component again for manager Pep Guardiola, scoring the winner in City's 1-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday, and seems keen to stay put.

3 KANE FALLS FLAT, EDOUARD SHINES

Harry Kane had a day to forget as Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, whose new signing Odsonne Edouard stole the limelight.

For the first time in his Premier League career, England striker Kane had neither a shot nor touch in the opposition box in a game where he completed the full 90 minutes, as 10-man Spurs dropped points for the first time on Saturday.

It was a great start to life in England for Edouard, though, as he became only the fourth player in EPL history to score more than once as a substitute on his debut and the first since Sergio Aguero for Man City back in 2011.

REUTERS