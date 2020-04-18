Premier League: No early end to season

LONDON • There had been strong rumours flying about that Premier League clubs were split down the middle over a possible June 30 cut-off date.

British tabloids The Sun and the Daily Mail had reported in the last few days that almost half of the top-flight clubs were in support of a concrete end to the campaign, which has been suspended since March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Worries over player deals expiring after July 1 were said to be the main driver behind the proposal.

However, the "Big Six" of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were unanimously against that idea, signalling their desire to play out the nine or 10 rounds left in full.

The supposed plan was nipped in the bud yesterday after the Premier League confirmed that it was committed to finishing the season, no matter how long it takes.

However, the top flight refused to give an exact date as to when the competition can restart, given how volatile and dangerous the Covid-19 situation remains in Britain. Up to yesterday, the country had over 108,000 cases and 14,500 deaths.

A league statement read: "We are acutely aware of the distress Covid-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

"In common with other businesses... the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios.

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government.

"The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, club staff, and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season, but at this stage, all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops."

12.5%

Arsenal's proposed wage cut, according to The Guardian.

The continued uncertainty has, however, led pundit Gary Neville to cast doubt on whether the term can come to a satisfactory conclusion.

Lamenting the lack of a hard decision, the ex-Manchester United defender told Sky Sports yesterday: "The reality of it is I am a lot less confident of football finishing than I was five or six weeks ago.

"I actually get the feeling (the league officials) are stuck; everyone is fending for their own rights.

"Where are the club owners and chief executive officers? There's an abyss of information - we're just speculating all the time. Football has gone quiet. It would be nice to hear them communicate about the challenges taking place.

"Even if you don't know the outcomes, you have to communicate."

With no idea on when domestic leagues across Europe can safely resume and zero match-day revenue, the loss of a critical income stream has forced many clubs, including giants like Barcelona and Juventus, to implement wage cuts.

It has also become a hot potato issue in British society, with politicians weighing in on the need for highly paid Premier League footballers to show solidarity with the rest of the public who are suffering.

While there will be no collective pay deal for the top flight as the players are said to be in negotiations over an amiable wage cut on a club-by-club basis, Southampton were the first to announce last week that first-team players will defer 10 per cent of wages.

And Arsenal are set to become the first team to formally agree to a 12.5 per cent wage cut for the next year by the weekend, according to The Guardian.

The deal, which is said to be unanimous, will mean the Gunners can shave off a significant portion of their £230 million (S$408.5 million) annual wage bill, although the players will reportedly get the cuts reinstated should they end a three-year absence from the Champions League once and if games resume.

Arsenal were ninth in the table and on 40 points, eight behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, before the league was put on ice.