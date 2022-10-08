Potter wary of wounded Wolves as Costa returns

LONDON - The visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday will mark the return of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, where he won two league titles and a League Cup from 2014 to 2017.

At 34, the Brazil-born former Spain international, a summer signing from Atletico Mineiro, is no longer at the height of his powers but Blues boss Graham Potter still has a lot of respect for the well-travelled player.

"We have a lot of respect for him and his career. He's at Wolves and he's going to come and be ready to play," Potter said at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Wolves, who do not have a manager after the sacking of Bruno Lage.

"I followed his career from afar and I've got a lot of respect for him. They have a lot of good attacking players so we have to be ready."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager also revealed some good news after a knee scan indicated Wesley Fofana's injury was not as bad as initially feared and the French defender could be back in a few weeks.

The summer signing from Leicester had to be replaced after netting the opening goal in their Champions League 3-0 win over AC Milan on Wednesday and there were immediate concerns after the 21-year-old missed most of the 2021-22 season with a broken leg.

"Wesley's knee is not as bad as we thought so that is good. It will be a few weeks but considerably better than it could be. A possibility (to play before the World Cup), depending on rehab," Potter said.

N'Golo Kante will also miss the Wolves clash, with the France midfielder having not featured since mid-August due to a hamstring problem, and Potter insisted the club would take their time over his rehabilitation.

"Kante is doing more and more integration with the team. Not ready for the weekend, but getting closer and closer," he added.

"There's nothing we can do, the injury happened. We have to make sure when he's back, he's back for good, and strong."

Tottenham on Friday cancelled their press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton following the shock death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone a day earlier. The 61-year-old Italian was taken ill and died of leukaemia in a Naples hospital.