Potter wary of 'top player' Leao

LONDON - Now that Graham Potter is in the Chelsea hot seat, every game is a "massive challenge" to him, but Wednesday's Champions League home clash against Italian champions AC Milan is probably his biggest test yet.

The 47-year-old took charge of his first Premier League game last weekend, a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace, to get off the mark.

He will be seeking his first Champions League win following a 1-1 draw with Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg on his managerial debut with the Blues in September.

Chelsea are last in Group E on just one point, behind Salzburg (two), Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb (three) and leaders Milan (four), and there is much work to be done.

"They're a top team, as were Salzburg in terms of how competitive they were. Every game is different. It's a massive challenge for us and an exciting challenge for us," said Potter on Tuesday.

"We'll try for three points. It's important to win but we're playing against a top opponent. So we have to play well and create a good atmosphere. We're looking forward to it. They are a top team and we will have to be really good to get the result we want."

Chelsea are the favourites, on paper at least, as they have not suffered a loss at home to Italian opposition since March 2010 when they lost 1-0 to former manager Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan.

But it remains to be seen if Potter, with no previous Champions League experience before the Salzburg draw, can be the man to reclaim the trophy the Blues won in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel.

Advancing to the knockout stage of the competition is the priority for now, and Potter will be encouraged by the fact that Chelsea are unbeaten in eight games at home.

However, they have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games in all competitions.

One Milan player whom Potter will have to be wary of is Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

After hitting double figures for both goals and assists last season, the 23-year-old had started this campaign in even more spectacular form, scoring four times and setting up seven more in just nine games in all competitions. Milan's only defeat of the season came in the one match Leao missed, against Serie A leaders Napoli.

"I've been really impressed with him," Potter added.

"He contributes to how they attack and score. So we have to say congratulations to him for that. He's a top player. He is affecting games at the top level."

The Chelsea boss is expected to be without N'Golo Kante, while Jorginho and Kai Havertz are slight doubts and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is close to full fitness.

Milan, like Chelsea, are also suffering from defensive issues - they have conceded in six consecutive games in all competitions.

But Stefano Pioli's men have gone eight away games without defeat and are aiming to clinch their first win on English soil since beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2005. Besides that result, Milan have seven draws and 12 defeats away to English opposition.

Milan have not faced Chelsea after the 1999-2000 Champions League group stage, with both matches ending in draws.

The Italians have a lengthy injury list, with Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Divock Origi, Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi all out, while Simon Kjaer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Calabria also picked up injuries over the weekend.

"Injuries can happen in a demanding season," Pioli said.

"But I am lucky to have many players, (who are still) available and with the right attitude.

"Now let's recover all the energy we can."

