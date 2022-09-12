Potter thanks fans and hopes Brighton do well

LONDON - New Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Sunday penned a farewell letter to the fans of his former club Brighton & Hove Albion, asking for forgiveness for his abrupt departure and hoping they understood his reasons.

The 47-year-old was confirmed as the Blues boss on Thursday, just over 24 hours after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The German led the club to three trophies - the 2021 Champions League and Uefa Super Cup as well as the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup - since taking over in January 2021 but it was reported he had grown increasingly distant from new co-owner Todd Boehly, leading to friction.

Last week's Champions League opening 1-0 loss to unfancied Dinamo Zagreb - their third defeat in five games in all competitions - sealed Tuchel's fate, following a record outlay in the summer.

Chelsea splashed out £255 million (S$413.4 million) in summer, the highest of any English Premier League club in a single window.

That type of spending spree means immediate returns are expected and Potter will be under the spotlight, unlike at the Amex Stadium, where he was allowed to mould a team in his image.

The Englishman, who has earned a reputation as a coach who can significantly improve his players and has cultivated an aesthetically pleasing passing style, led Brighton to their best top-flight finish last season when they ended ninth in the Premier League.

The Seagulls started even more brightly this term - they are fourth in the table on 13 points - and while most of their fans do not begrudge Potter his big move, the first of his career, they are worried his departure will cause instability.

Before his 2019 appointment, Brighton had been relegation candidates but Potter hopes the club can still thrive without his stewardship.

"For some, I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure - but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you," he said.

"I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity. The last few days have been an unexpected whirlwind. Leaving the training ground for the last time was a poignant moment.

"To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, congratulations. You'll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board."

